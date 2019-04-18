Seymour Weissberger, 91, of Taylor, died Tuesday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Taylor, son of the late Edward and Bertha Rosenbluth Weissberger, he was a graduate of Taylor High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.
Seymour was a devoted son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. He was the owner of Leader Variety on Main Street in Taylor. Active in local politics, he was elected to and served on the Taylor borough council, and for many years he never missed a council or school board meeting in Taylor, Old Forge and Duryea. He also regularly attended the Lower Lackawanna Valley Sewer Authority meetings. He was the watchdog for the residents of Taylor. An extremely honest, moral and righteous man in all of his endeavors, he will never be forgotten.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Hannah Mendelssohn, Sadye Ross, Frieda Ruzansky, Florence Berson, Lida Barr, and Rose, Esther, Doris, Mayme and Malka Weissberger; and his brothers, Harry, Aaron, Simeon, Allen and Jack.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Dovid Saks.
Contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2019