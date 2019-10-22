|
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we let you, our family and friends, know the Fawcett family has suffered a great loss. Sgt. Joseph G. Fawcett, our father, mentor, inspiration and hero, died unexpectedly Sunday at his home.
Joe was born in Blakely, son of the late Joseph and Pearl Taras Fawcett. He resided in Scott Twp. for most of his life and most recently lived in Mayfield. He graduated from Olyphant High School in 1966 and the Pennsylvania State University with an associate degree in community service in 1978. He was a devoted member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Olyphant.
A man who was born to serve and protect, he volunteered and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. A Vietnam veteran and Tet Offensive survivor 1968, he was presented numerous commendations, including the Purple Heart for Military Merit, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. Upon his return, he joined the Pennsylvania State Police, where he rose to the rank of sergeant and retired as commander at the Gibson station.
The joys of his life were his three children and six granddaughters. He served as an assistant football coach in the Lakeland Braves organization and loyally followed his children in football, track and field and cheerleading at Lakeland High School. He later supported the Lafayette College football team, Bucknell University football team and track and field team, and the University of Scranton.
A classic car enthusiast, he enjoyed participating in area car shows, where his vehicles often won awards. He was vice president and longtime member of the Road Dawgs Motorcycle Club NEPA Chapter. Continuing his commitment to service, he often volunteered with the VAMC and other veterans programs. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of his friends and those close to him, who he considered brothers.
Sarge left an indelible mark on this area, touched the lives of so many and loved his children, granddaughters, and brothers and sisters in arms. His unique personality, engaging laugh, loyalty and devotion will be terribly missed by all.
He is survived by his sons, Joby and his wife, Maude, Scott Twp.; and Blaine and his wife, Shannon, Greenfield Twp.; his daughter, Devon Bremer and her husband, Mark, Gouldsboro; and his six granddaughters, Molly, Meghan, Riley, Grace, Zoey and Tierney.
He is also survived by his wife, Kathy Fawcett, and her children, Roseann, Mickey, Peter and Sam.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Marie, the mother of his children.
We grieve, but also celebrate, the most courageous, fearless, loving best friend, and father this world has ever known. Time to finally rest Sarge, you more than earned it.
The funeral will be Friday with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the church. There will be a Parastas service at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, people can make donations to the Lupus Foundation of America or your favorite veterans organization.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019