Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Guratosky, 36, of Archbald, passed away Friday, unexpectedly but peacefully. He was the son of Brenda Cavalier Cosgrove, Archbald, and John and Holly Guratosky, Dickson City.
Michael touched many lives with his kindness, his humor and his caring and courageous actions.
He respected his family along with his military family, who he loved very much.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. They were two brothers that were inseparable. He was also preceded in death by a paternal grandpa, George; and maternal grandparents, Grammie and Rich.
Also surviving are many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Michael will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit Friday, 3 to 7 p.m., from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2019