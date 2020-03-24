|
|
Shakara Chantel Torrence Lebron, 37 years old, of Tobyhanna, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 16, at St. Luke's Hospital in Stroudsburg, Pa.
She entered this world on May 14, 1982. Shakara was born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y. She was the daughter of Christopher Terrell and Hollye Beth Grant. Working as a nurse for many years, she never abandoned her love for the health care field, even after she was no longer able to provide health care to others. Shakara continued to advocate for her own physical health and support those around her. Shakara loved her family, traveling and helping others. She was humorous and had a dynamic personality. A sensitive person, Shakara was known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. A consummate caretaker, she often welcomed people into her home and life, offering her mentorship and love.
She was preceded in death by her two beautiful children, Stephen Lebron III and Fatima Esynce Keyonna Lebron; maternal grandparents, Cassie Pearl and Franklin Torrence; uncle, Timothy James Torrence Sr.; paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Lee Reddish; and aunt, Edna Ruth Padgett.
Shakara leaves to cherish her memory three precious children, Nairobi Lyasia Torrence, Jhomei Stephen Lebron and Khamil Lamik Nellons; ex-husband and best friend, Stephen Lebron Jr.; her parents, Hollye Beth and Christopher Terrell Grant; "biological" father, Landy Reddish; seven siblings, Shakima Lenise Torrence; Christopher Terrell Grant II, his fiancée, Shaquna Green; Antuan Reddish, Rickie Reddish, Landice Reddish, Jaumonise Reddish, Shintella Reddish; maternal aunt, Charlene Stephens and her children, Leashia and Hezekiah Lewis III, David Rahr and Veronica Rahr; several nieces and nephews, Sanaa Rahr, Aniah Grant, Kievell Jacobs, Heaven Rahr, Kavion Jacobs, Elijah May, Hezekiah Lewis IV and Winter Grant; and many, many, many loving family members and friends.
In honor of Shakara Chantel Torrence Lebron, our family would like to thank everyone for joining us today in celebrating her memory. We appreciate all the love that has been shown in our time of mourning. The family would like to thank you for all your kind words and support of Shakara over the years and as we celebrate her life.
God bless and keep God in your heart.
A short service and burial will be held on Friday, March 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020