Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Loughney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane David Loughney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane David Loughney Obituary
Shane David Loughney, 32, Scranton, died Dec. 14.

Born in Scranton, son of Jackie Loughney and the late Alphonso Friday, he enjoyed traveling and loved his family dearly.

Also surviving are a daughter; siblings, Larry Kendricks; Jermaine, Cory and Shantel Loughney; Freddie Lloyd, Tiana and Daniel Blaine, and Bambi Friday; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Brower; and an aunt, Tracy Loughney.

A funeral service will be held Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -