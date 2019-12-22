|
Shane David Loughney, 32, Scranton, died Dec. 14.
Born in Scranton, son of Jackie Loughney and the late Alphonso Friday, he enjoyed traveling and loved his family dearly.
Also surviving are a daughter; siblings, Larry Kendricks; Jermaine, Cory and Shantel Loughney; Freddie Lloyd, Tiana and Daniel Blaine, and Bambi Friday; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Brower; and an aunt, Tracy Loughney.
A funeral service will be held Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019