Healy Funeral Home
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Shane (John Edward) Scanlan

Shane (John Edward) Scanlan Obituary
Shane (John Edward) Scanlan, 63, of Philadelphia, died unexpectedly Monday.

Born in Scranton on July 3, 1956, to the late John J. and Mary Louise Pugh Scanlan, Shane was raised in Indiana, Pa., and is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Shane's business degree led to positions at Temple University and various roles alongside his father with Aramark Services at Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.; Sarajevo; Seoul, South Korea; and Calgary, British Columbia.

Shane's kindness, compassion and unique spirit endeared him to many. He was a much-loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. A self-taught piano player, he had a deep love and appreciation of music. He was an avid reader of history and loved to share from his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. He was always ready for a round of golf or a pick-up game of hoops, and could be counted on for a good story or a joke accompanied by his memorable laugh and smile. In his unwavering faith, he was a longtime member of the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul of Philadelphia.

Shane is survived by brothers, Mark, Indiana, Pa.; Peter, West Palm Beach, Fla.; and David, Moorestown, N.J., and his children, Blair, Daffy and Sam; sister, Meg and husband, Dave Georgiana, Kennett Square, and their children, Jacqueline, David (Kate) and Michael; and sister, Amy and husband, Pat O'Hearn, Cherry Hill, N.J., and their son, Dylan.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Christopher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Scranton, where he will be interred at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Healy Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, N.J. No calling hours will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry, 315 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020
