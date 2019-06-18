Shannon Marie Smith, a lifelong resident of West Scranton, passed away Sunday afternoon after a longtime heart condition, in the intensive care unit of Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was 32 years old.



Born on Nov. 11, 1986, Shannon was the daughter of Kathleen (Tobin) Norton and husband, Robert, and the late Michael Allen Smith, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2002. Educated at St. Patrick's School before graduating from West Scranton High School's class of 2004, she began her career in health care working as a certified nurse's aide for Mountain View Care Center in Scranton. She eventually worked as a private duty aide, last working for Sweet Home Health Care. Her caring, compassionate and nurturing ways fit into her profession perfectly.



Among a countless list of the amazing qualities Shannon possessed, she was generous and giving, loyal to a fault, kind-hearted, an animal lover and the epitome of great character. She enjoyed softball, music, the gym, dancing and, above all, being with her family - especially her beloved children, Caleb and McKenzie, whom she will always be watching over. A loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, she leaves behind a trail of love to all of those who adored her so much.



Regardless the challenges she faced in life, she took them in stride and with grace. She will be forever missed.



She is also survived by her children, Caleb and McKenzie Smith; her brother, Michael Smith; and her grandmother, Rachel Tobin, all of Scranton; her grandfather, Jerry Smith, of Kentucky; her niece and nephews, Kiyana, Latrell and Tobin; her boyfriend, Joey Henderson; aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved puppy, Zara.



Her grandfather, William Tobin; and grandmother, Joyce Smith, also preceded her in death.



Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St. in West Scranton. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shannon's name to Griffin Pond Animal shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



