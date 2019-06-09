Sharon A. Boyle passed away June 6, 2019, at the age of 54, due to complications of leukemia, at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia.



Sharon was born in Bethlehem, Pa., and grew up in Thornhurst, Pa. She attended North Pocono High School and worked at Amazon for many years.



Sharon was well-known for her infectious smile that would light up a room. She was an avid fan of cookouts and fireworks. Sharon will be deeply missed by her family and friends, including all those who referred to her as mom.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Andrew Boyle; her daughter, Jennifer Meliti and husband, Frank, Memphis; son, Andrew Boyle and wife, Mary, Thornhurst; son, Matthew Boyle and fiancée, Caitlin, Gouldsboro; grandchildren, Kylie, Rheannon, Miranda, Andrew Jr., Mariah and Matthew Jr.; her brother, Wesley Stanton Jr. and wife, Laura, Thornhurst; also some cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Barbara Stanton; niece, Allison; nephew, Joe Hahn; uncle, Edwin Stanton; aunt, Alma McCartney; aunt, Shirley Fehnel; and cousin, Vanessa Fehnel.



There are no services planned at this time, but a celebration of life will be held in June of 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations to leukemia research can be made at https://www.allbloodcancers.org.

Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary