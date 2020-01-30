|
|
Sharon Ann Grivner, 61, of Gouldsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She and her husband, Gary John Grivner Sr., would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24.
Born in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of Sylvia (Juba) Knight, of Gouldsboro, and the late Robert W. Knight Sr. Sharon graduated from North Pocono High School in 1976 and earned her bachelor's degree, cum laude, from Wilkes University. She was the owner of Allstate Grivner Agency in Pocono Summit and was very proud of the hard work she invested there.
Sharon was a kind and loving person who, when you met her, you instantly became a member of her large circle of friends. As a passionate golfer, she was a member of Glenmaura National Golf Club and also of Daniel Island Club in South Carolina. Recently, Gary and Sharon built her "dream home" in South Carolina and she loved spending time there. Most importantly, Sharon loved her grandson, Greyson Gary, unconditionally and cherished every moment she was with him, making many unforgettable memories.
Also surviving are her son, Zachary Grivner and his wife, Leah, of Easton; her grandson, Greyson Gary; her sister, Joyce McClintock and her husband, Paul, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary John Grivner Jr.; and her brother, Robert W. Knight Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment will be private. All those who are attending the Mass are kindly asked to proceed directly to the church on Saturday.
A viewing will be Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. To share fond memories of Sharon, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020