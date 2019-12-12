|
Sharon Ann Jackson, 62, of Dunmore, Pa., was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Sharon was born in Scranton on Sept. 17, 1957, to William and Jane Seeger. She was a 1975 graduate of Dunmore High School. She worked for 27 years for North Penn Savings & Loan after which she worked with her husband Paul in the family business.
Sharon had a servant's heart and was always looking for ways to "help others" in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Seeger, in May of this year. She is survived by her husband, Paul William; her daughter, Dana Jayne; and her father, William Seeger, all of Dunmore.
A visitation will be held at the Grove Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., at the corner of Oak Street and North Main Avenue in North Scranton. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will take place at the Hickory Grove Cemetery on Miller Road in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NEPA Youth For Christ at www.nepayfc.com/memorial.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. To send an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019