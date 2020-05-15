|
|
Mary Sharon Baker Wade, 73, of Clarks Summit and formerly of Whites Crossing, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after complications from surgery for a sudden illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Wade, in 2010.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Howard Baker. She was a 1968 graduate of St. Rose High School. Until 1986, Sharon was a self-employed beautician and hairdresser. She was later employed by Pennstar Bank and retired from the office of Dr. Thomas Craparo. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Along with her husband, she served generations of families as a part of the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home, Carbondale, from 1986 until 2010.
Sharon considered her children her greatest accomplishment and loved them with all her heart.
She is survived by Christopher and wife, Melanie, Dickson City; Kathleen Houser and husband, Michael, Missouri City, Texas; Daniel and wife, Jamie, Roslyn; and Michael and wife, Jalnar, Brooklyn, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Olivia, Sean and A.J. Wade, and Avery and Connor Houser; a brother, James (Terry) Baker and wife, Mary Kay, Clarks Summit and Vero Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Kathleen Palermo, Williamstown, N.J.; and Patricia Pelton and husband, David, Clifford; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Sean; her beloved brother and companion, Robert; and her nephew, David Pelton.
Private funeral services will be held from Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers or food, donations be made to the CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank, following Sharon's example of reaching out to others, particularly now, when the need is so great.
To share condolences with Sharon's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020