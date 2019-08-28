|
|
On Monday, Aug. 26, Sharon Beck Saldonis, R.N. passed away at Allied Services Hospice Center after a brief battle with brain cancer at age 55. She was surrounded by family.
Sharon was born on July 4, 1964, in Scranton, Pa. She was the daughter of Dorothy Beck and the late Howard Beck Jr.
Sharon was blessed by a large, close-knit family. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, John Saldonis; her son, Kyle Saldonis; sister, Debbie D'Amico and husband, Robert; brother, Randy Beck and wife, Connie; brother, Jeffrey Beck and wife, Erin; Aunt Gerry and Uncle Stash Kobylus, Aunt Donna and Uncle Dave Prislupsky. She also had nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. Her beloved dachshund, Minnie, will also surely miss her.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Lydia Wilcom and Peter Gowarty, Edith and Howard Beck Sr.
Sharon was a nurse at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab for over 30 years. She was a LPN prior to earning her degree as a registered nurse from Pennsylvania State University in 2009. She was loved by her co-workers and was passionate about caring for her patients. She most recently was employed with Aveanna Healthcare and adored the child she cared for. She always mentioned how rewarding her job was.
As a member of St. Ann's Basilica, Sharon was always spiritual and held her faith dear to her heart. She was an avid reader and history buff. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean with her husband and taking trips to Salem and Gettysburg with family members.
Sharon was a fun and loving person and had a heart of gold. Heaven gained the perfect angel. She will be always loved and sorely missed.
The family would like to thank the Allied Hospice Center for its excellent care and support during this difficult time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at noon in St. Ann's Basilica. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019