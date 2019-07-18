Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Sharon E. Parchinski Obituary
Sharon E. Parchinski was welcomed to the Lord's house on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 76 years old.

She was born in Delmar, N.Y., to Alberta C. Yanz and George E. Quinlan. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in Massachusetts in 1961. She matriculated at the University of Houston. She was married to Anthony J. Parchinski Jr. for 52 years.

Mrs. Parchinski was a Mensa talent in many diverse fields. She managed Mary Stuarts, an upscale boutique in Lenox, Mass., for several years. Her proclivity for knitting was acknowledged by Tanglewool of Lenox, which led to requests from celebrities as well as Barney's New York. She was chairwoman of the Pittsfield Parent Teacher Association for a number of years. She excelled in cake decorating, cycling and golf. She was a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. Mrs. Parchinski loved teaching Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church. She was a creative cook and took pride in her creations.

Mr. and Mrs. Parchinski relocated to Amelia Island, Fla., in 2002 after their retirement. She will be remembered locally as the "barefoot bike rider." She logged over 32,000 miles riding around the island. She was compassionate and generous to those she knew. No occasion was necessary for her to share homemade baked goods, notes or special gifts with her friends and family.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Haven; sister, Patricia Bertocci; brother, Scott Quinlan; daughter-in-law, Melissa Parchinski; and two exceptional grandchildren, Kaley and Sarah.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Derek; and sister, Nancy Bannon.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fernandina Beach Fire and Rescue Department, 225 S. 14th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.
Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019
