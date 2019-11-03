Home

Sharon Zelno Halloran Kotcho, 61, of Lake Ariel, formerly of Eynon, passed away peacefully at home after complications from cancer. Her husband of 19 years is Paul Kotcho Jr.

Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Bernadine Kairys Zelno.

She was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1975, and earned a B.S. in business and computer science from Marywood University. She was self-employed as a seamstress.

She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Also surviving are a daughter, Tara King and husband, Russell, North Carolina; a grandson, Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home. The funeral service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
