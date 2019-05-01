Sharon L. Edwards, 65, of Clifton Twp., died Friday as a result of sustained injuries of an automobile accident.
Born Nov. 5, 1953, in Long Pond, daughter of the late Ernest Sr. and Dorothea Morgan Gower, Sharon was formerly employed in the hotel business. She was of the Protestant faith. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer Edwards, Clifton Twp.; Jolene D. Scott, Scranton; and Ellis G. Scott Jr., Clifton Twp.; her grandchildren, Aiden Scott and Carrie Moore; her brothers, Ernest Gower Jr., William Gower and Dale Gower; her sisters, Ann Gower and Judy Berger; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
Private interment and committal will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019