Sharon L. Karp, 73, of Factoryville, passed away at her home on June 21. Sharon was born in Kingston, Pa., on June 1, 1946, and she was the daughter of the late William and Jean Siglin. Sharon and Stanley celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.



Sharon was a 1964 graduate of the Tunkhannock High School and she was a member of the East Lemon Methodist Church and East Lemon Sportsman Club. In her earlier years she worked in several factory settings, eventually changing her path to the caregiving field with area facilities and most recently Caregivers of America. Sharon was a dedicated, hard worker and a caretaker in every way. She was always there to help out any family or friends in need. She also worked with her husband Stanley in the family excavating business throughout the years. Sharon enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, gardening and maybe a Polka or two.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Durland Siglin; and a granddaughter, Kara Cook.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Alisha and husband, Wally Cook, of Tunkhannock; and a son, Stanley Karp Jr., of Factoryville; a sister, Norrine and husband, Jeff Salsman, of Laceyville; a brother, Lyle and wife, Nancy Siglin, of Factoryville; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor John Shaffer of the Nicholson United Methodist Church officiating.



A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nicholson Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the East Lemon Methodist Church. For online condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary