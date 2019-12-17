Home

Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
441 N George St
Millersville, PA 17551
(717) 872-5041
Sharon Lee Ford

Sharon Lee Ford Obituary
Sharon Lee (Tucker) Ford, 64, of Conestoga, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 13. She was the wife of Thomas G. Ford, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage this past July 12.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Betty Jane (Stevenson) Walters of Florida and Donald Tucker of Georgia.

Sharon was a Homemaker and also worked for several years at RR Donnelly. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She was known for her unique sense of humor and contagious laughter. She loved supporting her family while they each pursued their personal aspirations. She was a content, peaceful and loving woman who enjoyed get-togethers with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Timothy (married to Colleen) Ford, of Marietta; Michael (married to Hillary) Ford, of Lancaster; Melissa (married to Chris) Heisey, of Millersville; and six grandchildren, Thomas, Ryan, Tucker, Patrick, Madison and Dominic. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald Tucker, of Dacula, Ga.; Keith (married to Donna) Tucker, of Scranton, Pa.; and Douglas (married to Kimberly) Walters of Bradenton, Fla.

Friends will be received Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, Pa., and again at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, Pa., on Friday Dec. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the Mass to follow at 11. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sharon's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

To send a condolence to her family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019
