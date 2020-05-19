|
Sharon M. Pfleckl, 67, of Peckville, entered into eternal rest peacefully on May 17, at home after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Sharon was the daughter of the late Gerald and Betty Pompey. She was a graduate of Valley View High School and Marywood College. Before her illness, she was employed by Mountainside Estate.
Before her illness Sharon loved to be outside working in her garden. However, she worked the most diligently on her recovery. Sharon was so very grateful for her 17 years of sobriety and the countless friends she made through her commitment to the 12-step program.
Her daughter, Christine and wife, Jennifer Hudson, Secaucus, N.J., survive Sharon. She is also survived by her siblings, Eve Pompey, Scranton; Gail Jackson, Olyphant; and Gerard Pompey and wife, Sharon, Middleburg, Fla.; an aunt, Loretta Amoni, Florida; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon is also survived by "her boys," Henry and Sammy. These feline companions brought her endless hours of love and happiness. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill Jackson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Gryn and the nurses and staff of Hematology and Oncology Associates of NEPA, and Dr. Madhava Baikadi and nurses and staff of NROC for the years of care and compassion they afforded Sharon as she battled cancer. Thank you also for the more recent care by the nurses and social workers of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Sharon requested cremation and that her cremains be buried on the family plot in Valley View Memorial Park in Montdale.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Roxie's Place Cat Rescue, 354 Freytown Road, Covington Twp., PA 18424.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020