Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Pauline Martini Jones LPN. View Sign

Sharon Pauline Martini Jones, LPN, 61, of Moosic, passed peacefully to the Lord on Saturday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, with her son faithfully by her side. She was the widow of William "Bill" Jones, who died July 30, 2015.



Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine Rook Martini, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School and nursing school. She was a licensed practical nurse who worked for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and later at Manor Care in Kingston. In her younger days, Sharon was also a bartender/waitress at Sea-Sea's in Moosic and the Staircase in Pittston.



Sharon greatly enjoyed nature and taking in all of its blessings, including wildlife and pets. Spending time outdoors and tending to her yard meant a great deal to her.



Surviving are her son, Jeremy Jones, of Moosic; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl Martini Jr. and John "Jack" Martini.



Family and friends are invited to Sharon's viewing, which will be held Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Roman Catholic blessing services will follow at 9 by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka.



To leave a message of consolation, visit

Sharon Pauline Martini Jones, LPN, 61, of Moosic, passed peacefully to the Lord on Saturday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, with her son faithfully by her side. She was the widow of William "Bill" Jones, who died July 30, 2015.Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine Rook Martini, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School and nursing school. She was a licensed practical nurse who worked for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and later at Manor Care in Kingston. In her younger days, Sharon was also a bartender/waitress at Sea-Sea's in Moosic and the Staircase in Pittston.Sharon greatly enjoyed nature and taking in all of its blessings, including wildlife and pets. Spending time outdoors and tending to her yard meant a great deal to her.Surviving are her son, Jeremy Jones, of Moosic; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl Martini Jr. and John "Jack" Martini.Family and friends are invited to Sharon's viewing, which will be held Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Roman Catholic blessing services will follow at 9 by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka.To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home Facebook page. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close