Sharyn L. Knecht, 72, of Waymart, died Nov. 30. Her husband of 55 years is William Knecht.
Born in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Bishop. Sharon loved life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, all of whom she considered family. Her love of horses was well known, including riding, driving and trail rides. Camping with her horse, Joy, and friends was a loved pastime. She also had a love of sewing. She spent a lot of time making clothes and quilts for loved ones.
Sharyn was a shining light in our family and always strived to make everyone feel loved and welcome. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed by all who knew her.
Also surviving are her beloved children, a daughter, Tammy Knecht and her companion, Nathaniel Ellis, of Prospect, Maine; sons, Todd Knecht and his wife, Sheri, of Archbald; and Timothy Knecht and his wife, Jodi, of Waymart; grandchildren, Jonathan Wargo and his wife, Jess; Carlie Wargo, Courtney Hill, and Katie Carignan and her husband, Thomas, all of Prospect, Maine; Dale Knecht and his wife, Keri; Justin Knecht and his companion, Marissa Dowse; Kenny Knecht and his companion, Amber VanOrden; and Shanequa Moser and her husband, Eric, all of Waymart; a niece, Brenda Lee and her husband, Cliff, of Waymart; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lord.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a date to be announced in the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
In keeping with Sharyn's love of people and her giving nature, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you help an elderly neighbor in need with a visit, helpful act, or a donation toward utility bills or groceries. Anything to help brighten their day and help lighten their load.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019