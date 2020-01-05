|
|
Shawn Nathan Hines, 44, of Tunkhannock, died on Jan. 2 at Tyler Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Denise Godshall Hines.
Shawn was born in Endicott, New York, on Jan. 5, 1975, son of Patricia Hines Purdy and stepfather, John Purdy, and the late Hyman Horowitch.
He was a graduate of Newark Valley High School, he then went on to Vo-Tech school earning his certification in automotive and heavy trucks, along with being certified as a head technician on all major diesel engines.
Shawn worked as a diesel mechanic for Sherwood Freightliner, Sterling & Western Star.
He was a loving husband and wonderful father. He had a rugged exterior, but had a heart of gold. He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife, spending time with his family, snuggling with his bulldogs, shooting guns, watching lots of news and politics, being there to help anyone who needed it, and loving God and his country. He will always be forever missed, loved and remembered by his family for the time they had with him.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harris Godshall; and his brother, Braden.
He is survived by his children, Nathan and Jessie Hines; Charles, Ryan, Leeann and Michael Jeffries; Amber and Adam Szymanski; and Ashley Vinson; grandchildren, Daymond, Rylond and Arley Szymanski; and Camden Brantley Vinson; sisters, Kara Purdy and Tara Horowitch; brother, Scott Horowitch; and his furbabies, Riggs and Sadie Hines.
A memorial service will be held in Shawn's honor on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. from the Mehoopany Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Kilewer officiating.
A gathering of friends will be held from 6 until the time of the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St.. Tunkhannock, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020