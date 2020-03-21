|
Shawna Verner, an endeared resident of St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, passed away Thursday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. She was 48 years young.
Raised in Apollo, Pa., Armstrong County, Shawna was born on Oct. 29, 1971. Upon entering heaven, she was certainly greeted by her beloved mother, the late Kaye (Pryer) Martin. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her siblings, George Verner of Worthington; Charlene Sipe of Lexington, N.C.; Cindy Ploski and husband, Harry; and Shelly Miller and husband, Dean; all of Kittanning; and many nieces and nephews.
Next week's funeral services by the Rev. Matthew Valalare with burial at the family cemetery, St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 280 St. Marks Road, Adrian, will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020