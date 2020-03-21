Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawna Verner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawna Verner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawna Verner Obituary
Shawna Verner, an endeared resident of St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, passed away Thursday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. She was 48 years young.

Raised in Apollo, Pa., Armstrong County, Shawna was born on Oct. 29, 1971. Upon entering heaven, she was certainly greeted by her beloved mother, the late Kaye (Pryer) Martin. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her siblings, George Verner of Worthington; Charlene Sipe of Lexington, N.C.; Cindy Ploski and husband, Harry; and Shelly Miller and husband, Dean; all of Kittanning; and many nieces and nephews.

Next week's funeral services by the Rev. Matthew Valalare with burial at the family cemetery, St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 280 St. Marks Road, Adrian, will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -