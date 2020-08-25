Home

Sheila A. Pilger Vonbergen

Sheila A. Pilger Vonbergen Obituary

Sheila A. Pilger Vonbergen of Scranton died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 4, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Milton G. and Carolyn Dalrymple Pilger. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1982, she worked in the local garment industry for 15 years and also worked in the deli and bakery in local grocery stores.

Surviving are two sons, Mark M. Vonbergen and wife, Kelly, Jessup; and Steven J. Vonbergen and wife, Nikki, Scranton; four beautiful grandchildren who she loved beyond words, Alivia, Jaxsyn, Emilee and Rylinn; sisters, Sharon Grushinski and husband, Mike, Forest City; Sandy Kipp and husband, Frank; and Brenda Evanko and husband, Robert, all of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; 10 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; friends who loved her included her very best friend, Terri Delgado, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her friend and ex-husband, Mark Vonbergen.

A celebration of Sheila's life will be celebrated Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Mayfield Hose Company 1, 900 Maple St., Mayfield.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home to leave an online condolence.


