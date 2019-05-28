Sheila J. Russo of the Tripp Park section of Scranton died Friday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. She was the widow of Anthony "Junior" Russo, who died Oct. 5, 2017. At the time of his passing, they where married for more than 61 years.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Jane and Owen Steven Berry, she was a 1956 graduate of Scranton Technical High School.



Sheila was an avid reader, she enjoyed traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



She was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Church until its closing, now Mary, Mother of God Parish.



Surviving are her children, Anthony Russo III and wife, Rita, Clarks Summit; Debbie Hopkins and husband, Glenn, Clarks Summit; Kathleen Russo, Scranton; Michael Russo and wife, Claudine, Dalton; Marc Russo and wife, Kathryn, Scranton; Keith Russo, Scranton; and Gregg Russo and wife, Brooke, Scranton; grandchildren, John Russo and wife, Sandra; Brianna Matatics and husband, Daniel; Anthony Russo IV, Glenn Hopkins, Gianna Russo, Marc Russo Jr., Giselle Russo, Gregg Russo Jr. and Mila Russo; two great-granddaughter, Cecilia and Mia Russo; a sister, Eileen Emiliani and husband, Paul, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral is asked to go directly to church. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, mem­orial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.



Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary