Sheila Mullen, Eynon, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Her husband of 50 years is Girard Mullen.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Anna Reap Costello. A graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1961, she worked for Macy's for more than 20 years before retirement.



Sheila had the Irish gift of the gab and talked to everyone whether she knew them or not. She loved spending time with her big, boisterous Irish family. Known as "the Bride" by her husband, she liked to visit with friends and family with a glass of Merlot in hand.



She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Archbald.



Sheila's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Linda Thomas for her compassion as she prayed at Sheila's bedside consoling Sheila's family and guiding Girard through the difficult process of letting Sheila go. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at CMC for their kindness and comfort.



Also surviving are daughters, Kelly Slater and husband, John, Covington Twp.; Kathleen Mullen, Archbald; and Kim Surace and husband, Donald, Fell Twp.; grandchildren, John Jr. and Savannah Slater, and Sean and Ryan Surace; brother, Joseph Costello, New Jersey; sister, Peggy Ratchford and husband, Thomas, Jessup; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.



Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

