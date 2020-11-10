Home

Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Shimelfinig Pavilion at Nay Aug Park
Scranton, PA
Sheila Pauline Nealon

Sheila Pauline Nealon Obituary

Funeral services have been scheduled for Sheila Pauline Nealon, a lifelong resident of the Hyde Park Section of Scranton, who died suddenly at home on Oct. 26, 2020, after a brief illness.

To celebrate Sheila's life, an outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shimelfinig Pavilion at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, rain or shine. Social distance protocol will be observed.

Donations in Sheila's memory may be made to The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 115 Meadow Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.


