Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Sheldon Liberman Obituary
Sheldon Liberman, 80, of Scranton, died Saturday morning in the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. He is survived by his wife, the former Eleanor Ginsberg.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Hyman and Sadie Jacobs Liberman, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School class of 1956, went on to attain his bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton, and served in the United States Army. He had been employed as an accountant by the New York Federal Low-Income Housing Authority, then later Eureka Printing, and concluding with Ingersoll-Rand Equipment Co. before his retirement. A quiet, gentle man, Sheldon was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed his time spent at home listening to jazz music and watching old movies. He was a former member of Congregation Ohev Zedek and Temple Israel, both in Scranton.

Also surviving are his children, Barbara Segel and husband, Joel, of Pittsburgh; and Howard Liberman and wife, Jill, of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Julie and Steven Segel, and Madison and Molly Liberman; his sister, Sharon Schulman and husband, Ronald, Florida; and several nieces.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by Rabbi Samuel Sandhaus. Interment to follow in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.

Friends will be received during shiva at Webster Towers, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, Oct. 23 and 24 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Contributions in Sheldon's memory may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, 18510; the Jewish Heritage Connection, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, 18510; or to Chabad of the South Hills, 1701 McFarland Road, Pittsburgh, 15216.

To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019
