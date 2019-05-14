Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheldon Williams, 53, of Dalton, died suddenly at home Wednesday evening. He was surrounded by those he loved, including his wife of 20 years, Leanne Gerrity Williams.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Kenneth and Patricia Williams. He graduated from Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna County Vo-Tech. Sheldon was dedicated to his job as manager of sales for Scranton Products/the Azek Co., where he worked for more than 35 years.



Everyone lucky enough to know Sheldon will remember his joy in meeting new people, his engaging conversations and his always welcoming hospitality. He had a smile that no one will forget. His generous nature in life will carry forward following his unselfish donation to Gift of Life, providing others the chance to heal and continue on.



Sheldon loved his family, friends and the many pets lucky enough to share his life. He was an exceptional cook, especially on the grill. He loved working outdoors and was truly happy riding his beloved John Deere mower in his yard.



He is survived by the love of his life, Leanne Gerrity Williams; and his two adored children, Emily Ann Williams and Maxwell Oliver Williams. He also leaves behind his parents, Kenneth and Patricia Youells Williams; and his sister, Sandra Williams McClintock and her husband, Pete. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Gerrity, Marlene Gerrity, Lorene Gerrity and Joseph Gerrity; nieces and nephews, Mitchell McClintock, Melody Cottrell, Christopher Gerrity, Meghan Gerrity, Mera Walsh, Laura Brown; great-nieces and great-nephew, Nikolai, Evelyn, Martha and Beatrice; maternal grandmother, Helen Youells; aunts, uncles, cousins and many cherished friends.



Sheldon will be terribly missed by all who knew him.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to his children's scholarships may be made to the Williams Family, 121 Third St., Dalton, PA 18414.

