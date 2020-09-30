Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Shelley Ann Spano

Shelley Ann Spano Obituary

Shelley Ann Spano, 64, of Scranton, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stanley and Gloria Andrejack Stankiewicz, she was a graduate of West Side High School, class of 1974. She had owned Shelley's Ice Cream in West Scranton and worked at her sister's restaurant, Sharon's Place.

Shelley was the life of the party, enjoying dressing up in costumes to entertain children and friends. She was living her best life as a grandmother, helping to raise her grandchildren, Karson, Arie and Gabriella, and enjoyed being with her beloved dog, Max. A hard worker, she was always helping everyone and would do anything for friends and family.

Surviving are daughters, Shannon Spano and fiancé, Darien Lee, Scranton; and Michele Spano and fiancé, Donovan Evarts, Scranton; sisters, Sharon Capalongo and husband, Frank, Taylor; and Susan McNamara, Taylor; grandchildren, Karson Spano, Arie Evarts, and Gabriella Lee, all of Scranton; nieces, Amy, Mia, and Emma; and a nephew, Bradley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

Friends and family may call Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service in the funeral home.

Please note all CDC guidelines must be observed including the required wearing of a face covering, social distancing and the refrain of physical contact with the family. Also, in order to accommodate all visitors, there may be a period of waiting before entering the funeral home. Please pay your respects in a timely manner so others may also.

