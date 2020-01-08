|
|
Sheppard Williams, 95, of Scranton, Pa., passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. He and his wife, the former Marie De Stefano, would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 1.
Born to Samuel and Verona Williams, Shep attended West Scranton High School, leaving in 1943, his senior year, to enlist in the United States Army. He received his honorary high school diploma in 2014. He was a member of Patton's Third Army, serving with his battalion as a surgical technician in Europe near the front lines. On VE Day, Shep was part of the Occupational Forces stationed near Dachau, the famed Nazi concentration camp. He was awarded numerous medals, including the ETO Ribbon with two battle stars.
Before his retirement, he was employed by Trane Co. for 35 years.
He was an avid golfer, receiving numerous awards, including the gold medal for Senior Olympics and the hole-in-one certificate from Summit Hills Golf Course.
He is survived by his daughters, Nettie Lowe and husband, Ben; Mary Ann Riccardella and husband, Donald; grandson, Scot Florey and wife, Kara; stepgrandsons, Ben Lowe III; Christopher Lowe and wife, Katie, and daughter, Chloe Lowe.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Martin, Sterling and William; and a sister, Nettie Williams.
The family would like to thank Moses Taylor ICU nurses, Margaret Dodgeson and Julie Le and the nurses, staff and volunteers at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and compassion.
The family invites all attending the funeral to go directly to the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020