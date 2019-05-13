Sherian F. Lupole, Scranton, died Friday at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit. Her husband of 49 years is Charles Lupole.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Reginald F. and Lucille Dowdy Grayek, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School class of 1965. Before retirement, she was employed as a jewelry sales associate.
Sherian's family would like to extend a heartfelt special thank you to Dr. Lisa Thomas, of the Hematology & Oncology Associates of NEPA, and to all the nurses and staff at Allied Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Also surviving are daughter, Michelle Valinski and husband, Donald, Waymart; son, Michael Lupole, Jefferson Twp.; grandchildren, Delaney and Graysen Valinski; brother, Reginald Grayek Jr., Scranton; sister, Gretchen Cornish and husband, Douglas, Harrisburg; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brother, Ronald Grayek.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sherian's name to Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2019