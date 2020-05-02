|
|
Sherie Widzbell Fowler passed into God's hands on April 22 at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Sherie was born in Scranton on May 2, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Widzbell and June Widzbell Mecca.
She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of '73. She worked for many years with her sister at Kidoodles Children's Boutique.
She was a resident at the Jewish Home in Scranton for the past 4½ years. The family would like to thank the nursing staff, CNAs, kitchen staff and activities personnel who made her feel so special, loved and cared for.
She was happiest playing Scrabble to all hours of the night with her mother, brothers, sister and anyone that wanted a challenge. She would have endless battles questioning the validity of her opponents' word choices.
Even though diabetic, Sherie won over all of the children in her family and neighborhood with her stockpile of sweets and treats. Her weekly FaceTime calls with her three beautiful granddaughters were a joyous occasion for both her and her little girls. The girls will miss their calls with "Nana" and will always remember her undeniable, unconditional love for them. She genuinely enjoyed making others happy at all costs and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas Fowler and wife, Jessica, Escondido, California; three granddaughters, who were the light of her life, Giselle, Scarlett, and Penelope; her brothers, Joseph Widzbell and wife, Janet, Scranton, and George Widzbell, Scranton, and sister, Diane Kahanowitz and husband, Louis, Scranton; 12 nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service and celebration of Sherie's life will be celebrated at a future date when we can safely gather together.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020