Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Sherry A. Kenia

Sherry A. Kenia Obituary
Sherry A. Kenia, 54, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday at the Jefferson Medical Center, Philadelphia. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, William Kenia.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 30, 1965, she was the daughter of Nancy Wallace Doroskiewicz, of Edwardsville, and the late Stephen Doroskiewicz.

She was a 1983 graduate of West Side Technical School and was employed as a receptionist for Fresenius Medical Care Kidney Dialysis in Pittston.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mason, of Dickson City; brothers, Stephen Doroskiewcz, of Pringle, and David Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; sister, Jessica Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Sherry's funeral service, which will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Deacon Raymond Pieretti presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019
