|
|
Sherry A. Kenia, 54, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday at the Jefferson Medical Center, Philadelphia. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, William Kenia.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 30, 1965, she was the daughter of Nancy Wallace Doroskiewicz, of Edwardsville, and the late Stephen Doroskiewicz.
She was a 1983 graduate of West Side Technical School and was employed as a receptionist for Fresenius Medical Care Kidney Dialysis in Pittston.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mason, of Dickson City; brothers, Stephen Doroskiewcz, of Pringle, and David Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; sister, Jessica Doroskiewcz, of Edwardsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Sherry's funeral service, which will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Deacon Raymond Pieretti presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019