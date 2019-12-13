|
Sheryl Baldwin of Jessup passed away Monday at home.
Born in Burlington, N.J., and raised in Chester, Pa., she was the daughter of Patricia Novak Baldwin of Blandon, Pa., and the late Lawrence Baldwin. Before her illness, she was employed as a legal secretary.
Sheryl enjoyed reading, playing chess, hiking and baking.
Sheryl was predeceased by her longtime partner, Robert Woolaver Sr.; father, Lawrence Baldwin; and grandson, Elijah Ulbrich.
Surviving are her children, Erica Dougher (Joe), Christina Ulbrich (Ricky), Robert Woolaver Jr.; stepchildren, Jennifer Byrne (Tom), Joshua and Courtney Woolaver, and Neil Buerdsell; and numerous grandchildren; a sister, Tracy Dyer; brother, Larry Baldwin (Sue); sister, Karen Fell; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects starting at noon until the time of the service. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019