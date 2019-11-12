|
|
Sheryl S. Kresge Moore, Waverly, died Thursday evening at her home.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John Francis and Marilyn Margaret Cole Kresge. Her professional years included time spent as a nurse and a stockbroker. She was an avid traveler, which helped influence her love and impeccable taste in property restoration and subsequently led to her being the owner and property manager of several real estate ventures.
Sherry's greatest loves in life were her daughters, grandchildren and former husband and close friend, Stephen Moore. Her best times were spent golfing at the Country Club of Scranton, where she served as president of the Women's Golf Association in 2005, as well as serving on various committees.
Surviving are three daughters, Colleen Shimko and her husband, Scott, Clarks Green; Courtney Loughney and her husband, Jesse, of Wilmington, Del.; Christy Bonczek and her husband, Jeff, Clarks Summit; a sister, Dodie Kresge; a brother, John Kresge; grandchildren, Posie, William, Miles, Fletcher, Theodore, Lennon, Kieran, Ross, Sloane and grandchild number 10 due in December.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, Madison Avenue and Olive Street, Scranton, with the Rev. Scott Loomer, pastor, officiating.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Penn Ovarian Cancer Research Center.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019