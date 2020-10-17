Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Cathedral Cemetery
Scranton, PA
Shirley A. Buchholz, 90, of Scranton, died Thursday night at the Allied Hospice Center. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Adeline Shotagat Buchholz.

Shirley was educated in Scranton schools and had been employed for many years at the Jaunty Textile Factory and also for Manhattan Shirt of Scranton.

Shirley is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, Charlie. She was predeceased by seven siblings, Anne Georgevich, Ruth Long, Lydia Oliver, Emma Ciskowski, and Fred, Edward and George Buchholz.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, officiated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.


