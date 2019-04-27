Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Lindsay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A. Lindsay, 91, of Scranton, passed peacefully Wednesday evening at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.



Born Oct. 2, 1927, in Scranton, daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Tatem, she was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Shirley was employed as a saleswoman and assistant purchaser at Joseph the Furrier for nearly 40 years, where she was always known as "Shirley from Joseph's."



Shirley's family wishes to graciously acknowledge the staff of Mountain View Care Center for their exceptional care, love and compassion, which provided her the comforts of home over the past few years.



Surviving are a son, Harry Lindsay and wife, Colleen, of Moosic; three grandchildren, Ryan Lindsay and wife, Nicol, of Moosic; Nicholas Lindsay and Christopher Lindsay, both of Florida; a great-grandson, Grayson Ryan Lindsay; a brother, James Tatem Sr. and wife, Patricia, of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Shirley was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Lindsay, who passed on Aug. 26, 2018.



Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother who lived each day with laughter and love. She cherished her family and friends and loved celebrating holidays with both. Shirley especially enjoyed her annual Christmas party, hosting an overflow crowd in her very small, Green Ridge apartment. She loved working at Joseph's, providing her customers with her infectious smile, laughter and exceptional sense of current fashion. Shirley held a very special place in everyone's heart and will be truly missed by her family and friends.



The funeral and viewing will be private at the convenience of her family at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with services by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.



To leave a message of consolation, please visit



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions are directed to the Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to the donor's favorite charity.

