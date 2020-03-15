Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Racavich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Racavich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Racavich Obituary
Shirley A. Racavich, 90, of Peckville, died Thursday at Green Ridge Care Center. She was the wife of Joseph F. Racavich. They had been married for 62 years.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Elwin and Ethel Cox Lesher, she was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley, Peckville, and a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1947.

Shirley enjoyed baking, ceramics, painting and doing many different types of arts and crafts. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sons, Joseph Racavich and wife, Karla, Taylor; and Alan Racavich and wife, Johanna, Scranton; a daughter, Lois Syryla and husband, Stan, Scranton; grandchildren, Stanley Syryla and wife, Amber; Steven Syryla and Michelle Repchick; Scott Syryla and fiancée, Meaghan Stevens; Gregory J. Racavich; Kristina Grego and husband, Mark; Cody, Luke and Jared Racavich; Kali Brink and husband, Al; Jordan Fagan and husband, Dave; Joseph Racavich and wife, Patricia; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Ridge Care Center Activities Fund, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -