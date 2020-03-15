|
Shirley A. Racavich, 90, of Peckville, died Thursday at Green Ridge Care Center. She was the wife of Joseph F. Racavich. They had been married for 62 years.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Elwin and Ethel Cox Lesher, she was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Lackawanna Valley, Peckville, and a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1947.
Shirley enjoyed baking, ceramics, painting and doing many different types of arts and crafts. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, Joseph Racavich and wife, Karla, Taylor; and Alan Racavich and wife, Johanna, Scranton; a daughter, Lois Syryla and husband, Stan, Scranton; grandchildren, Stanley Syryla and wife, Amber; Steven Syryla and Michelle Repchick; Scott Syryla and fiancée, Meaghan Stevens; Gregory J. Racavich; Kristina Grego and husband, Mark; Cody, Luke and Jared Racavich; Kali Brink and husband, Al; Jordan Fagan and husband, Dave; Joseph Racavich and wife, Patricia; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Ridge Care Center Activities Fund, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020