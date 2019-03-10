Shirley Ann Shoener Harmon, 85, Dalton, died Friday in Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Earl Alfred Harmon. The couple would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary April 27.



Born Sept. 7, 1933, in Scran­ton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Versieakas Shoener, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and completed two years at Keystone Collage, in which she enrolled at the age of 55. She formerly worked at Smart Styles for over 17 years, having worked as a presser, and was a telephone operator for eight years.



Surviving are five daughters, Deborah Heil Schoon­over (George), San Diego, Calif.; Sharon Heil Costa (Joe), Gilbertsville; Michele Harmon, Pottstown; Suzanne Harmon, Dalton; and Audra Jones (Zee Meckwood), Nicholson; three brothers, Le Roy (Rosemary), Clarks Summit; Richard (Elaine), Scranton; and George (Andrea), Easton, Md.; granddaughters, Aurora and Kristi Nordmark, Pottstown; grandsons, Justin Irish, Pewaukee Wis.; and Daniel Harmon, Dalton.



She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ron Heil.



Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary