Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Shirley Ann Kaub Martin

Shirley Ann Kaub Martin Obituary

Shirley Ann Kaub Martin, 84, of Moscow and formerly of North Lincoln Avenue, Scranton, died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her loving children. On Aug. 3, 1957, Shirley married James C. "Scooter" Martin, beginning a loving marriage that lasted until James' passing on Aug. 8, 2010.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Charlotte D. Kalkoski Kaub. Shirley attended Scranton schools and in 1985, she attained her GED, of which she was always so proud of this accomplishment and then furthered her education at Lackawanna College. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. For many years, Shirley volunteered at the Scranton Senior Activities Center, where she held numerous offices. When Shirley was not spending time with her family, she could be found teaching arts and crafts and tending to her garden, especially her beautiful flowers. Her feline cat, Isaac brought her much joy and comfort. Her four grandsons were the center of her life and she always looked forward to spending time with them and hearing about what was happening in their lives.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Jo Davis, Taylor: Sally A. Korb and husband, Randy; a son, James C. III and wife, Brenda, all of South Abington Twp.; four beloved grandchildren, Bradley Moyer and fiancée, Danielle Rohaly; Gregory Moyer, Kyle Davis and James Martin; a sister, Ruth Joan Jeske, Odenton, Md.; and a brother, Thomas Kaub and wife, Beverly, Bowie, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Robert and John Kaub.

Family and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Mass of Christian Burial which will be on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment will follow in Abington Hills Cemetery. Everyone is kindly asked to process directly to the church on Saturday.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

