Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Shirley Ann Reap

Shirley Ann Reap Obituary
Shirley Ann Reap, 84, a longtime West Scranton resident, died Tuesday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, she was born on Sept. 16, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph James and Dorothy Petry Reap.

Any physical limitations Shirley may have faced in life certainly never restrained her as she seemingly broke every barrier in her way, led by her strong will and determination. She will be forever missed.

Always on the move, she was a selfless volunteer and proud member of countless groups organizations. She was a member of former Scranton Mayor David Wenzel's task force, the secretary for both the Scranton Handicapped and Deutsche Institute Handicapped clubs, a member of the Deutsche Institute's "Up and Down" Bowling League, a member of Post 1601 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

A faithful Roman Catholic, she was also a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish.

She is survived by her adopted daughter and caregiver, Paulette Burns, Scranton; two grandchildren, Christine Grullon and William Burns Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Emma Roberts, Jonus Burns and Alexander Grullon; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Reap and Catherine Hutchinson.

The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 9 to 10 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to St. Patrick's Church, 1401 Jackson St., Scranton, 18504. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020
