Shirley Ann Watkins, 72, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband, William Franklin Watkins, died Jan. 9, 2002. The couple had been married for 39 years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William Williams and Florence Hall and was educated in the Scranton public schools.



She was a loving and caring mother who always enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. She was outgoing, funny and one of a kind. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Surviving are daughters, Wendy Hall and husband, Joseph, Old Forge; Mary Jane Watkins and companion, Eric Howey, Scranton; sons, William Watkins, Lake Ariel; Kenneth Watkins and fiancée, Laura Breza, Duryea; Jack Watkins and companion, Tammy Seidita, Scranton; and Charles Watkins and companion, Mary Jane Miller, Taylor; sisters, Rose "Cookie" Pollina, Olyphant; and Emma Public, Factoryville; a brother, Charles Williams and wife, Patricia, Scranton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gwendolyn Shefts; and a brother, William Williams.



A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

