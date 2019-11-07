Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Shirley Ann (Pavuk) Winslow

Shirley Ann (Pavuk) Winslow Obituary
Shirley Ann (Pavuk) Winslow passed into heaven on Nov. 3, with family by her side, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. She was 83.

Shirley lived with her devoted husband of 61 years, Leonard Winslow, in Dunmore.

Shirley was the loving mother of Kevin Winslow (and wife, Christine), of Reading; Michele Winslow, of Olyphant; and Darren Winslow (and wife, Melissa), of Elmhurst Twp. She expressed pride and joy in her five grandchildren, Michael Winslow, Stephanie (Winslow) Berardi, Jennifer Diehl, Joshua Winslow and Megan Winslow.

Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Pavuk, Shirley was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She enjoyed a large family with one brother and eight sisters.

Shirley was a woman of faith and a parishioner at All Saints Church and later at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish.

A viewing for family and friends will take place Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville.

All those attending Mass are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
