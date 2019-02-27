|
BROWNING, SHIRLEY RAE, Dalton, today, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home, Factoryville. Calling hours, 10 to service. Interment, Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton. Donations: True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose PA 18801.
|
CANNELLA, GENE, Falls Twp., Thursday, 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to service. Graveside service, Friday, 10 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Memorials: Care Net Pregnancy Center, 512 Towne Plaza, SR 6, Suite 112, Tunkhannock, PA 18657; Pa. for Human Life Scranton Chapter, 400 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., ninth floor, New York, NY 10017. Condolences: funeral home website.
CLARK, NOELLE C., Dickson City, Thursday, noon, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Union Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
COLBASSANI, JOSEPHINE "TOOTSIE" A., West Scranton, Thursday, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, Scranton Street, Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Go directly to the church Thursday. Public calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m.
DELIMAN, NICHOLAS, Jefferson Twp., today, noon, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit. Interment, St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Eynon. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
DUBRAVCAK, BARBARA E., Jessup, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Interment, later date. Go directly to church. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
GENTILE, FRANCES A., Throop, Mass, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Visitation, 9:30 to 10:30. Burial, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Condolences: [email protected]
JAMISON, FLORENCE, Clarks Summit, Saturday, 11 a.m., Countryside Community Church, Newton. Calling hours, 9:30 to service, church. Contributions: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; St. Luke's Hospital; or the Salvation Army. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
KUROSKY, ELEANOR A., Montrose, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., Holy Name of Mary Church, by the Rev. Philip Rayappan. Interment, Montrose Cemetery. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home. Donations: Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA; or Holy Name of Mary Church, 278 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801.
LALLI, MARIE P., Dunmore, Friday, Joseph W. Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave. Scranton, PA 18503.
LAURITO, EMIL NEIL, Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, Thursday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church.
LENCH, ALICE A., Clarks Summit, Sunday, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, Taylor, by Deacon Jeffrey Trexler and the Rev. Lester Stephenson. Pallbearers: Michael Lench, James, Luke, Sean and Joseph Farrell, and Michael Langan. Interment, Monday, Milwaukee Cemetery.
MAHALIK, ELEANOR, Dickson City, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, St. Adalbert's PNCC. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Christian wake service, 7. Donations: St. Adalbert's Endowment Fund. Condolences: mazurfuneralhomes.com.
McMYNE, MARIAN E., Scranton, Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
MORGAN, ALBERTA FORSTER, Clarks Summit, Thursday, 1 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, Thursday, noon to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
NAUGLE, RICHARD A., Carbondale, Thursday, 6 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, by Pastor Adam Reinhardt. Calling hours, Thursday, 3 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
QUINN, BETTY E., Archbald, Tuesday, Mass, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Paul Fontonella. Pallbearers: Jerry Skorupa, Bart Bartolillo, Nathan Quinn, Bob Bean, Steven and Mike Krahl. Burial, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
SLABODA, JOHN F., Dickson City, Tuesday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Ronald, Brian and Gary Slaboda, Jeff Wargo, Mark Coviello, Anthony Cantafio, Jonathan Eboli and Brian Pusateri. Honorary pallbearer: Anthony Coviello. Interment with military honors by Raymond Henry American Legion Post 327, Olyphant, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
STEFANKO, ROSE MARY, Duryea, private, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. No public calling hours. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
TRAGER, DONALD W., West Scranton, blessing service, Thursday, 6 p.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Viewing, Thursday, 4 to service. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
