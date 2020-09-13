Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Shirley (Jones) Callahan

Shirley (Jones) Callahan Obituary

Shirley (Jones) Callahan, age 83, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, an Old Forge native, passed away Thursday evening at home. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Callahan. Wed on Jan. 4, 1958, the couple celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Born in Old Forge on May 24, 1937, and daughter of the late Edward and Stella (Butcher) Jones, Shirley was a graduate of the former Taylor High School, class of 1955. She first worked for International Correspondence Schools (I.C.S.) before moving to New Jersey, where she then worked for the Boys and Girls Club prior to raising her family. She ultimately worked for the Bristol Myers Squibb pharmaceutical company of North Brunswick for 25 years before her retirement.

Shirley loved cooking, crocheting and listening to her favorite polka music. She will long be remembered for her amazing storytelling, either in person or via one of her two telephones ("you didn't hear it from me"). Above all else came her family, especially her adored children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley will forever be loved by her family and friends.

She is also survived by her loving family, children, Joe Callahan and wife, Lori, of Houston, Texas; and Sharon Marshall and husband, James, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Jimmy Marshall, Tara Evans, and Joey and John Callahan; three great-grandchildren, Garrett, William and Brinley Evans; and nieces and nephews.

Her brother, Edward Jones, also preceded her in death.

A blessing service is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.


