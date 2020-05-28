|
|
Shirley Collins, 73, formerly of Scranton and Peckville, passed away Sunday, May 24, at Allied Services Hospice Center after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Scranton in 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Clara Sokoloski. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Shirley was of the Catholic faith and retired from Jacobson Hat, Scranton. As a single mother, Shirley selflessly worked hard her whole life to provide for her family. She was a role model, instilling a tremendous work ethic in her children. Shirley took pride in her daughters' achievements, always supporting their endeavors wholeheartedly.
Shirley was an avid reader and appreciated learning about world history. She enjoyed traveling, especially to warm destinations with sun and sand. While at home, she loved the company of her feline companions, Rio, Attila and Sydney.
She is survived by two daughters, Michele Collins-Murphy and husband, Brian, Scranton; Kristen Fahnoe and husband, Karl, Poulsbo, Wash.; two sisters, Patricia Cox and companion, Nick Lachase, Peckville; and Pamela Baronski and husband, Gene, Scranton; and nephew, Michael Cox and fiance, Marci, Taylor.
The family would like to thank Allied Hospice nurses and aides for the care and comfort they provided. They would also like to thank Ben the therapy dog with whom Shirley truly enjoyed visiting with.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael; and a brother-in-law, William Cox.
Private services will be held in Poulsbo, Wash. Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020