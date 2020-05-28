|
|
Shirley Garvey, 84, passed away on Memorial Day after a long-term illness. She is now reunited with her beloved husband and soulmate, John Garvey, who died untimely in 1974.
Shirley was blessed to reside in the family homestead on Scranton's East Mountain, in a home that she cherished from marriage and until her transition to heaven. Her late parents, Joseph and Julia Dubinsky Duffy, named her after Shirley Temple, and imbued with natural spunk and charm, she sure lived up to it.
Shirley graduated from Central High School where she enjoyed studying German. She highly valued education and so made sacrifices for her family, enabling her husband, a veteran, with GI Bill in hand and Shirley and the kids at home, to go to night school at the University of Scranton for seven years and earn a bachelor's degree for himself and a brighter future for his children. Shirley was a resilient woman, who stepped up to successfully raise three children on her own, encouraging and supporting them as they pursued college degrees of their own, and was immensely proud that they all chose helping professions, focused in education and health care services. Throughout, Shirley worked tirelessly at Mercy Hospital in the housekeeping department and was named employee of the month, recognized for her strong work ethic and compassion for patients.
Stands to reason then that Renee, Mark and Michael presented her with the Mother of the Year Award in 1976, and it has been displayed in her bedroom ever since. The words hold true today. "Shirley displayed outstanding patience, understanding and love for her family during times of stress, pain, anxiety and heartbreak. She has accepted all things that have come before her and has made the best of each situation, thinking not of herself, but of her family." Occasionally relaxing, she enjoyed watching Pennsylvania Polka, treasure hunting, recycling and National Bakery's cheese Danish.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Ariane Conaboy, Dr. Kurt Moran, Dr. Edward Batzel, Terri McCabe, RN, and Allied Home Hospice for their exceptional care.
In addition to her children, Shirley is also survived by three grandchildren, John, Anna and Christopher. She thought of them daily and loved them deeply. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald and Robert Duffy; a sister, Joan Campbell; many nieces and nephews, including her godson, Brother Robert Duffy, O.S.F.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Brocavitch; a nephew, Patrick Clark; and a mother-in-law, Mary Garvey, who resided with her for many years. She loved and was loved by many dear neighbors and friends, no doubt due to her gentle kindness and dry sense of humor.
The life of Shirley Garvey will be honored privately by everyone who loved her.
Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John and Shirley Garvey Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mark Garvey, 1321 Brook St., Scranton, PA 18505, in an effort to annually benefit a senior student at Scranton High School who is being raised by a hard working widow.
Shirley took such good care of her dogs, Riley, a poodle, and Snoopy, a beagle, that they lived until they were 19 and 20, respectively. Donations may also be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020