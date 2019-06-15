Shirley Haak Hanstein Keenan, 84, Madison Twp., died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a yearlong illness.



Born on April 16, 1935, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Harry C. and Leah (Ward) Haak, she was a 1953 graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she was employed by Harper-Collins Publishers and was a volunteer at area hospice facilities. She was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.



Shirley adored her grandchildren. They were a huge part of her life and a great source of pride. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.



Shirley's family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its exceptional care and comfort given to Shirley.



Surviving are her husband, Joseph Keenan; a son, Mark Hanstein; and a daughter, Cindy Rinaldi and husband, Ken; her grandchildren, Eric Hanstein, Amber Hanstein, Ryan Rinaldi, Cory Rinaldi, Lacey Rinaldi; great-grandchildren, Eli and Willow Hanstein; a sister, Natalie Krotzer; and a brother, Paul Haak; nieces and nephews.



Later in life, when Shirley married Joe, she felt she gained his children, the late Jerry Keenan; the late Timothy Keenan; and Patti Theis and husband, Joseph; and granddaughter, Chelsea Rock.



Shirley was also preceded in death by her first husband, George Hanstein.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.



Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary