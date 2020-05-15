|
Shirley J. Kohn, 93, a resident of St. Mary's Villa Assisted Living Center and formerly of Gouldsboro, died Thursday morning at Allied Hospice. She was the widow of Theodore "Doug" Kohn, who died March 3, 2014.
Born March 17, 1927, in Gouldsboro, she was the daughter of the late James and Jean Richardson Crooks. Before her retirement, Shirley was employed by Bartikowsky Jewelers and Carters of Scranton.
Shirley was a longtime member of the Gouldsboro United Methodist Church, serving on many committees and was active in the all the church fundraising events. She was a member of the Gouldsboro Historical Society and the Gouldsboro Area Foundation. She was also a member of the Union Park Association of Gouldsboro and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Shirley's family would like to extend thanks to St. Mary's Assisted Living Center for their wonderful care, especially the third floor nurses and aides.
Shirley will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Sandra "Sandy" Stanton, and husband, James, Roaring Brook Twp.; James Kohn and wife, Eileen, Gouldsboro; four grandchildren, David Stanton and wife, Maryann; Christine Owens and husband, Bill; Brian Kohn and wife, Deirdre; and Afton Kohn; and three great-grandchildren, Madison Stanton, Fiona Kohn and Declan Kohn.
Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Edward Crooks.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gouldsboro United Methodist Church, 495 Main St., Goudsboro, PA 18424.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020